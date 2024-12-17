Former state Senator makes bid to be the next chair of the Michigan Democratic Party

After nearly six years, Lavora Barnes is stepping down as chair of the Michigan Democratic Party. After a very disappointing 2024 for Democrats, a new party leader is going to have a lot to manage. But that doesn't appear to be diminishing Curtis Hertel's interest in the job. The former state senator joined Michigan Public’s Zoe Clark to discuss his bid for the job in 2025.

Zoe Clark: In 2024, Democrats lost the presidential election, including the state of Michigan, and Republicans won back the state House, setting up Lansing for divided power next year. Why do you want this job now?

Curtis Hertel: Well, my career has been about building a better Michigan for working people. And I think that's a message that we have to take across the state. I think that when you look at our record, Michigan Democrats have a good story with the first state in sixty years to end ‘right to work.’ We cut taxes for working families, bringing thousands of children out of poverty. And I think that we have to focus on talking to working people, focus on fair wages, focus on affordable housing and lowering costs for people across Michigan. And I think that's a winning message and something I've built my career around and it's important to me.

ZC: What would you have done differently this past election year if you had been chair?

CH: You know, I don't want to be critical. I think that if you looked at the last six years, it'd be hard to argue that Democrats aren't in a better position than they were before. That being said, I do think we have to have a more robust economic message. I think that this is the first time Democrats in America lost people making less than $50,000 a year. And I don't think it's because they don't agree with our policies. I think it's that we didn't go out and make the argument. The entire campaign can't be against Donald Trump. It has to be about something and about what we're going to do for people. And I look forward to making that case and helping Democrats make that case across the state.

ZC: You ran this year for Congress in Michigan's 7th Congressional District. You lost to your Republican challenger Tom Barrett. Might someone ask if you are the right person to run the party right now?

CH: Yeah. Listen, I'm sad about the loss. I'm sad for the country. I look more, when I'm moving forward, about the work we did in the Senate. I was the campaign chair that took a caucus from 11 seats to majority for the first time in 40 years. I helped recruit candidates, raise money and develop the message to do that. That's been my experience moving forward. The congressional race obviously turned out not in the way that I would have wanted. Certainly Michigan and across the board turned out that way. But I'm not a wallower. I think it's time to get back up and fight and not change what the Democratic Party is. But remember who we are. We are a party of working people. We are a party that fights for those working people, oftentimes against billionaires and corporations that don't take care of our citizens. And so we got to get back down to the basics of who we are and make that fight across the state.

ZC: Is there something to be said for the highs and lows that parties see? I'm thinking about in 2022 when the state Senate went Democratic for the first time in four decades. And, you know, that was just two years ago, with folks saying ‘how can Republicans recover’? Is this [past election] just sort of the ebb and flow of politics in modern times?

CH: You know, I think that's true, but I don't think it's an excuse. I think that we have to build a party that succeeds even in years where the national Democrats don't. And, while I think you're right, as a political scientist, people can look at what year you’re at and all that, but I don't think that we can use the year to just say, ‘oh well, it's a bad year and that's what happened.’ I think we have to actually focus so that we have a message that works even in years where the national Democratic message maybe isn't.

ZC: Do you expect heavy competition for this role as chair?

CH: I take any opponent seriously, and I always have.

ZC: Former Democratic state Senator Curtis Hertel announcing this week for chair of the Michigan Democratic Party. Thanks so much for your time today.

CH: Thanks for having me.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.