Whitmer works to win over opposition in her 7th State of the State

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said divided government in Lansing should not stop Democrats and Republicans from finding ways to get things done. The governor delivered her seventh State of the State address on Wednesday.

This was Whitmer’s first State of the State address to the Legislature since Republicans took control of the state House this year and ended the Democrats’ trifecta control over the Capitol. Democrats remain in control of the Senate, but much of Whitmer’s 52-minute speech seemed aimed at winning over the opposition.

“Our people are not as divided as our politics,” Whitmer said. “I truly believe that.”

Whitmer’s policy priorities — many carried over from earlier addresses — include affordable housing, closing a higher education gap where young men in Michigan are less likely than women to pursue advanced degrees or training, and, of course, finalizing a still-elusive deal on long-term funding for roads. But her overall message was that Michigan needs a surge of confidence and kindness.

“And now, in a divisive national moment, where America needs a new way forward, Michigan can lead. Because at our best, we are strong and kind, and kindness is strength,” she said.

She said Michigan has made a lot of progress in the past six years, but an image makeover is in order.

“Because if we’re being honest, our brand has taken a beating over the last few decades,” Whitmer said. “After the Great Recession, the Flint water crisis, and disinvestment in roads and schools and health care, people on the margins were suffering in Michigan.”

Whitmer did not mention her proposal to use a tax on marijuana products to help fund roads, but she did renew her call for a tax on vaping products to both raise revenue and make vaping less attractive to younger consumers. She told Republicans that the options for adequate road funding must include new revenue if the state is going to avoid cuts to schools, public safety or other critical programs.

Lester Graham / Michigan Public House Speaker Matt Hall during the State of the State Address on February 26, 2025.

But Republicans rejected any discussion of revenue other than redirecting existing funds. Whitmer and GOP leaders appear to agree that all taxes collected at the gas pump should go only to roads. But Republican House Speaker Matt Hall says he does not see a need for any new taxes. He’s also called for ending business-attraction subsidies, which he says would free up funds for roads and infrastructure.

“You know, I want to show her the numbers, to show her how we can do this without raising taxes and my hope is just because Governor Whitmer is a Democrat doesn’t mean she has to raise taxes,” said Hall.

But Hall’s Democratic counterpart, House Minority Leader Ranjeev Puri, said he heard a lot that people could agree would be good for the state.

“Lowering costs, improving our economy to get jobs going, you know, just delivering results, child care, housing, paying off debt. I think these are all great things that we should, that should be above party lines,” Puri said.

Whitmer treaded lightly on criticizing President Donald Trump in her speech, and said she is looking to work with the Republican administration to keep military installations in Michigan. But she also warned that increasing tariffs and a trade war with Canada would hit Michigan’s manufacturing economy hard.