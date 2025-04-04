El-Sayed steps down from Wayne County to consider US Senate bid

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed is resigning his post with Wayne County to consider a run for U.S. Senate.

El-Sayed has been the director of Wayne County’s Health, Human, and Veterans Services department for the past two years. During that time, he’s overseen the installation of air quality monitors around the county, and helped clear medical debt for around 300,000 county residents.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans praised El-Sayed’s tenure this week, while announcing that he will step down as of Thursday.

El-Sayed has confirmed to Michigan Public that he will consider running for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat as a Democrat. Senator Gary Peters, a Democrat, is expected to step down after his term ends next year.

Democratic State Senator Mallory McMorrow has officially announced her bid for that seat as well.