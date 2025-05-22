State House votes to hold Michigan secretary of state in contempt over subpoena fight

The Republican-led state House adopted a resolution Thursday to hold Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in contempt for failing to fully comply with a legislative subpoena. This political battle has been raging for months as GOP lawmakers accuse Benson of obstructing their efforts to examine election processes while she says Republicans’ actions are undermining election integrity.

“So at this moment, I believe there is no other path than introducing a resolution to allow this chamber to consider whether the Secretary of State should be held in contempt,” said Rep. Jay DeBoyer (R-Clay Twp.), who chairs the House Oversight Committee. “And I am certain that we are within the law. I am certain that we are within provisions that the people of the state of Michigan deserve and want out of their government.”

The resolution cleared the House on a 58-47 party-line vote with five Democrats absent.

Rep. Penelope Tserneglou (D-East Lansing), who sits on the oversight committee, accused Republicans of needlessly stoking a controversy. She called the resolution “an attack on election integrity.”

“The only documents that have not been produced are the ones being reviewed for sensitive information that could compromise the integrity and security of our elections,” she said. “We must stand united in defense of our democratic institutions and reject this dangerous resolution.”

Benson said her office has already released more than 3,300 pages of material to the committee and to the public. But she said her office will not release unvetted and unredacted material that would imperil election security if made public.

“This is government rooted in bullying and chaos and I’m tired of it,” she said during an online press conference following the vote. “It’s not only ineffective but it is dangerous.”

It is not clear what the next steps will be. Benson says she would like to have a judge or some other impartial mediator step in to help resolve the impasse.