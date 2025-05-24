Tensions rise between state House Oversight, Michigan attorney general

Republicans in Michigan House Oversight Committee leadership are accusing the state attorney general of not complying with a request for documents.

The request is over information related to the state’s investigation into the Flint Water Crisis. The committee had asked for a list of legal fees, government resources spent, third party contracts and invoices, and reimbursements or settlements related to the case.

By a deadline this week, Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel had given over a flash drive.

Republicans, however, say the info dump doesn’t include what was asked for. House Oversight Committee Chair Representative Jay DeBoyer (R-Clay Township) accused Nessel of not complying with the request in a letter dated Thursday.

“It is apparent that you and your office willfully refused to provide documentation relative to your own tenure in office and instead spent your time digging up irrelevant documents from a prior administration” DeBoyer wrote.

But Nessel’s office is vehemently pushing back. In a response from Friday afternoon, Nessel noted the original request included for materials related to a period before she took office.

“If you had reviewed the entire production, you would see it was far more extensive,” Nessel wrote back.

Nessel said most of the requested info is there if recipients review all the folders. Her department asked for an extension for some items.

As far as records relating to costs from the state on the investigation, Nessel said she had already provided a link to a public website listing them out.

The issue could escalate if both sides don’t reach an understanding. Earlier this week, House Republicans voted to hold the Michigan Secretary of State in contempt for allegedly not complying with a separate request.