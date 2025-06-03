Dems want antisemitism covered by state civil rights act

A group of Democratic state lawmakers is calling for an expansion of Michigan’s civil rights law to specifically include protections against antisemitism. This is following recent acts of alleged antisemitic violence in Colorado, Pennsylvania and Washington D.C.

The legislation would add the word “ethnicity” to the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act’s wide range of protected characteristics that already include “religion, race, color, national origin, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, height, weight, familial status, marital status, or source of income.”

Supporters say they view recent incidents of violence against Jewish people — some of which have been labeled by police and the alleged perpetrators as protests of Israel’s actions in Gaza — as evidence that antisemitism deserves to be specifically included in the civil rights law.

An annual survey by the America Jewish Committee found roughly a third of Jews in the U.S. say they have been the target of antisemitism, and an Anti-Defamation League report found antisemitic incidents reached a record high last year.

“There is a tremendous conflict going on that has evoked a lot of emotions, but when Jews here are subject to harassment, intimidation and incitement of violence, that is antisemitic,” Senator Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield) told Michigan Public Radio. “Jews should be able to be safe in this country where they stand.”

Representative Noah Arbit (D-West Bloomfield) is a lead sponsor of the bill. He said the concept of “collective guilt” is an antisemitic trope that has been resuscitated.

“The idea of collective responsibility, collective punishment, used to be thought of as racist,” he said. “Now, suddenly, all American Jews — and frequently not just American Jews, but Jews in France, Jews in the U.K., Canada — are being held collectively responsible for the actions — right or wrong, agree or disagree — of the government of the state of Israel.”

A United Nations special committee investigating Israel's warfare in Gaza found last year that it was "consistent with the characteristics of genocide, with mass civilian casualties and life-threatening conditions intentionally imposed on Palestinians there."

The Jewish population of the U.S. has been split in its attitude toward Israel and its war on Gaza after a Hamas-led attack killed more than 1,100 Israelis.

Arbit said politicians on the right and the left have failed to stand up against antisemitism. He said an expansion of the civil rights law would show elected officials are taking the new rise of antisemitism seriously.

