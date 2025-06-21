Michigan politicians react to US strikes on Iran

The United States struck three sites in Iran early Sunday, inserting itself into Israel’s war aimed at destroying the country’s nuclear program in a risky gambit to weaken a longtime foe despite fears of a wider regional conflict.

Addressing the nation from the White House, President Donald Trump said Iran’s key nuclear sites were “completely and fully obliterated.” He also warned Tehran against carrying out retaliatory attacks against the U.S., saying Iran has a choice between “peace or tragedy.”

Reaction from Michigan politicians began rolling in soon after Trump announced the bombings.

U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI 12) called the attack "a blatant violation of our Constitution" because Trump acted "without the consent of Congress."

"The American people do not want another forever war. We have seen where decades of endless war in the Middle East gets us. ... We are not falling for it again," she said in an emailed statement.

"Congress must act immediately to exert its war powers and stop this unconstitutional act of war," Tlaib said.

Other Democrats also expressed concerns about the lack of congressional approval. "Congress has the sole power to declare war," wrote Senator Debbie Dingell. "President Trump's decision to use military force without authorization from Congress is unconstitutional and escalates the risk of war."

"It's critical we keep American troops and civilians safe and prevent the U.S. from becoming entangled in another endless war in the Middle East," Dingell posted on the social media platform X.

Several Republican members of Michigan's congressional delegation voiced support for the strikes.

Having served 40 years in the Marine Corps — many of those as an aviator — I can say with confidence that today’s U.S. strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran showcased truly impressive precision.



President Trump has long made it clear: Iran must never possess a nuclear weapon —… — Rep. Jack Bergman (@RepJackBergman) June 22, 2025

"The president has sent a clear message to the world about what peace through strength truly means," said Rep. Jack Bergmam (R-MI 1) in a post on X.

"This was not a knee-jerk response, and knowing President Trump, he has no interest in dragging America into another endless war," said Bergman, a retired Marine Corps lieutenant general.

Former House Intelligence Committee chair and current U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers said he supported Trump's attack, calling Iran "the world's #1 sponsor of terrorism" and saying the country "cannot have a nuclear weapon."

Iran has maintained that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only, and U.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that Tehran is not actively pursuing a bomb. However, Trump and Israeli leaders have claimed that Iran could quickly assemble a nuclear weapon, making it an imminent threat.

Iran’s nuclear agency confirmed that attacks hit its Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz atomic sites, but insisted that its work will not be stopped.

