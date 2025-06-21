© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michigan politicians react to US strikes on Iran

Michigan Public | By The Associated Press,
Brett Dahlberg
Published June 21, 2025 at 11:35 PM EDT
President Donald Trump speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Saturday, June 21, 2025, after the U.S. military struck three Iranian nuclear and military sites, directly joining Israel's effort to decapitate the country's nuclear program, as Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listen. (Carlos Barria/Pool via AP)
Carlos Barria/AP
/
Pool Reuters
President Donald Trump speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Saturday, June 21, 2025, after the U.S. military struck three Iranian nuclear and military sites, directly joining Israel's effort to decapitate the country's nuclear program, as Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listen. (Carlos Barria/Pool via AP)

The United States struck three sites in Iran early Sunday, inserting itself into Israel’s war aimed at destroying the country’s nuclear program in a risky gambit to weaken a longtime foe despite fears of a wider regional conflict.

Addressing the nation from the White House, President Donald Trump said Iran’s key nuclear sites were “completely and fully obliterated.” He also warned Tehran against carrying out retaliatory attacks against the U.S., saying Iran has a choice between “peace or tragedy.”

Reaction from Michigan politicians began rolling in soon after Trump announced the bombings.

U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI 12) called the attack "a blatant violation of our Constitution" because Trump acted "without the consent of Congress."

"The American people do not want another forever war. We have seen where decades of endless war in the Middle East gets us. ... We are not falling for it again," she said in an emailed statement.

"Congress must act immediately to exert its war powers and stop this unconstitutional act of war," Tlaib said.

Other Democrats also expressed concerns about the lack of congressional approval. "Congress has the sole power to declare war," wrote Senator Debbie Dingell. "President Trump's decision to use military force without authorization from Congress is unconstitutional and escalates the risk of war."

"It's critical we keep American troops and civilians safe and prevent the U.S. from becoming entangled in another endless war in the Middle East," Dingell posted on the social media platform X.

Several Republican members of Michigan's congressional delegation voiced support for the strikes.

"The president has sent a clear message to the world about what peace through strength truly means," said Rep. Jack Bergmam (R-MI 1) in a post on X.

"This was not a knee-jerk response, and knowing President Trump, he has no interest in dragging America into another endless war," said Bergman, a retired Marine Corps lieutenant general.

Former House Intelligence Committee chair and current U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers said he supported Trump's attack, calling Iran "the world's #1 sponsor of terrorism" and saying the country "cannot have a nuclear weapon."

Iran has maintained that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only, and U.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that Tehran is not actively pursuing a bomb. However, Trump and Israeli leaders have claimed that Iran could quickly assemble a nuclear weapon, making it an imminent threat.

Iran’s nuclear agency confirmed that attacks hit its Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz atomic sites, but insisted that its work will not be stopped.
Tags
Politics & Government Iraniran wariranian nuclear deal
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
See stories by The Associated Press
Brett Dahlberg
Brett joined Michigan Public in December 2021 as an editor.
See stories by Brett Dahlberg
Related Content