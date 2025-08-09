Study: Michigan public school teachers' salaries trail national averages

A new Michigan State University study finds average starting public school teacher pay in Michigan falling behind other states.

The Teacher Compensation in Michigan report was released by Michigan State University’s Education Policy Innovation Collaborative, or EPIC.

According to the study, Michigan starting teachers earn on average roughly $41,600 a year. That’s approximately $4,900 less than the national average and in the bottom fifth nationally.

The same survey finds experienced Michigan teachers are faring better, but the state’s overall average salary ($69,100) is still about $3,000 less than the national average.

The study finds Michigan teachers now earn nearly 23% less than other workers with similar levels of education and experience.

The MSU researchers said there are direct implications connecting slumping salaries and Michigan’s ability to address the state’s ongoing teacher shortages.

“Low pay makes it harder to recruit and retain high-quality educators,” said Jason Burns, EPIC research specialist and the report’s lead author. “Without stronger compensation, Michigan risks prolonging its current teacher shortages, which will negatively impact student achievement.”

An accompanying poll finds public support for increased state K-12 funding to raise teacher pay.