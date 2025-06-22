© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Detroit church leaders help launch "Lift Every Voice and Vote" campaign

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published June 22, 2025 at 5:00 PM EDT
A voter casts an early ballot at a polling station Thursday, February 9, 2023, in Milwaukee. Recent revelations about Republican election strategies targeting minority communities in Wisconsin’s biggest city came as no surprise to many Black voters. For years, voting rights advocates have accused Wisconsin Republicans of pushing policies to suppress voters of color and lower-income voters. Many of those policies centered on the Democratic stronghold of Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
/
Associated Press
A voter casts an early ballot at a polling station Thursday, February 9, 2023, in Milwaukee. Recent revelations about Republican election strategies targeting minority communities in Wisconsin’s biggest city came as no surprise to many Black voters. For years, voting rights advocates have accused Wisconsin Republicans of pushing policies to suppress voters of color and lower-income voters.

Black church leaders in Detroit are helping to launch a new voter engagement campaign called "Lift Every Voice and Vote."

It aims to encourage all Black Detroiters to register to vote — and then follow through and vote in every election. The campaign is particularly urging Black voters to sign up to receive absentee ballots for every election.

"If we don’t speak up – others will speak for us," the group's website says. "We can ensure we never miss an election by signing up for the permanent absentee ballot list. Only 13% of Detroit voted last time. Imagine our power if 100% of us were permanent voters."

Charles Ellis is Bishop of the Greater Grace Temple. He said he hopes to get 100% of his own congregation to register to vote.

"I would hope, absolutely, I could get 100% of the congregants to register to vote," he said. "Now we have to move forward with part two, let's get them to actively utilize their voter registration."

Ellis said the message of the campaign is crucial, in the face of current voter suppression efforts that could take advantage of discouraged Black and other minority voters.

"We can continue to talk about what happened 50, 60-plus years ago, and think that this generation will get it, and I think that that's where we're mistaken," Ellis said.

The campaign will rely on a broad social media campaign, under #WhyIVote, as well as messages from the pulpit and from community activists.
Tags
Politics & Government voter suppressioncivil rights
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
Related Content
  • The Harris-Walz campaign hosted a Get Out the Vote happy hour in Detroit this month, featuring (left to right) influencer Terrance “TG” Grantham, Detroit Vs Everybody founder Tommey Walker Jr., and Tony West, Vice President Harris’ brother-in-law.
    Harris, Trump court Black voters in Detroit
    The final, breakneck weeks of the campaign have included several stops in metro Detroit for both presidential campaigns, with events and messaging tailored to reach Black voters' concerns. Are those messages landing? We talk with journalist Sam Robinson.
  • Zinnia Patcas hands out signs in Detroit on Nov. 7 as people gather to celebrate Joe Biden's win in the presidential election.
    Detroit Organizer: Black Voters Expect Strong Policies, Not Just Applause, From Biden
    Ari Shapiro
    Branden Snyder, head of Detroit Action, says he hopes the president-elect shows he supports the Black community by prioritizing affordable housing, living wages and environmental justice.
  • Former President Donald Trump campaigned in Detroit on Saturday, June 15, 2024.
    Politics & Government
    Trump courts Black voters during Detroit campaign stop
    Colin Jackson
    Former President Donald Trump made a play for Black voters during a campaign stop in Detroit on Saturday.The presumptive Republican nominee shied away from some of his frequent talking points like election conspiracies and claims that prosecutors are treating him unfairly in his criminal trials.Instead, Trump touched on many issues he felt would be relevant to Black voters, including immigration, the economy and criminal justice.