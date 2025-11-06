Republicans introduce bills to get rid of Michigan's Economic Development Corporation

Republican state lawmakers are trying to get rid of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.



The quasi-governmental agency oversees Michigan’s business outreach efforts, including grants and incentives for companies that choose the state as a home.

The MEDC has said it's working, arguing it helped thousands of workers train and find jobs while raising over $2 billion in revenue during the last fiscal year.



Michigan’s governor has said getting rid of the MEDC would be the equivalent of putting up “closed for business” signs at the border, especially when Michigan is competing to land big projects.



But bill package sponsor Republican Representative Steve Carra (R-Three Rivers) says Michigan is already out of the competition.

"I think that’s close to what we’re doing when we have high tax rates for our small businesses and the people of Michigan," Carra said. "We give these exemptions and these carveouts and these special deals to the politically connected."

And Republican state Representative Jay DeBoyer (R-Clay Township) said the state would be better off eliminating the MEDC and cutting regulations.

"To believe that we can take taxpayers’ dollars, bribe companies to come here, that that is a long-term solution is a fallacy. Because if they will come here for a check, they will leave here for a check."

The bills face an uphill journey as lawmakers across Michigan’s Legislature work on the next phase of Michigan’s business attraction strategy.