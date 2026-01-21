Michigan lawmakers propose legislation to curb exploitation of children by social media

Michigan lawmakers are discussing legislation to protect children from being exploited through social media.

On Wednesday, state Senate Democrats introduced a package of bills (SB 757-760), called Kids Over Clicks. Among other things, the bills would aim to ensure AI companion chatbots are inaccessible to children.

“Social media corporations intentionally flood our kids' feeds with content designed to keep them addicted, glued to their screens, engaged and online for as long as possible, in order to harvest private information,” said Alisha Meneely, with the Michigan Kids Code Coalition.

Across the U.S., states have passed laws to control children’s access to social media, including time limits and outright bans.

But industry groups are fighting against these laws.

Amy Bos is the Vice President of Government Affairs for NetChoice, which represents the interests of the social media industry. She said Michigan’s legislation package mirrors other proposals that her group contends violate Americans’ rights to access lawful speech online.

“There are many constitutional options lawmakers have for creating a safer environment for kids online,” said Bos. “Unconstitutional laws protect no one, and we hope to work with Michigan policymakers on lawful solutions to increase digital safety.”

Some federal judges have struck down or blocked laws aimed at regulating children's social media access, including laws in Ohio and Arkansas.

Bos said her industry group supports funding law enforcement to prosecute online predators, educating on digital safety in the classroom and conducting a PSA awareness campaign.