More kids are accidentally consuming marijuana. Has it happened to your family?

It’s about that time of year when I bake up batches of tangy lemon bars with this year’s harvest of marijuana butter. We grow it in our garden and give away the edibles as holiday treats for some of the grown ups in our lives who enjoy that kind of thing.

Since legalizing marijuana in Michigan, the number of little kids accidently eating marijuana-laced chocolates, baked goodies, gummies, and candy has gone up tremendously. No surprise there.

But I was surprised to learn that ingesting cannabis has sent hundreds of little kids to the hospital in Michigan. Most of them are fine with observation, snacks, and some fluids, but many kids end up needing critical care, and a few have seizures or need intubation.

That’s scary for this mom of a nearly 2-year old who is into everything. I’ll still be baking my lemon bars, but I’m thinking harder about my storage options for those treats.

As more little kids are hospitalized for accidentally eating edibles, has something like this happened to you? Someone you know? We want to hear about your experiences with kids ingesting cannabis. What did they get a hold of and how’d they do it? How did it affect them?

If this has happened to you, you’re not alone! We know that it’s becoming more common in Michigan and other states. We’ll be looking into this issue, and sharing your experiences could help other families, too.

Fill out the form below to share your story confidentially. We won’t publish anything without talking to you first.

Happy baking,

Lindsey Smith

Editor, Michigan Public