Car crashes into Detroit Metro Airport airport entrance, injuring 6

Michigan Public | By The Associated Press
Published January 24, 2026 at 1:44 AM EST
FILE - A flight departs past the control tower at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, Oct. 28, 2025, in Romulus, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Paul Sancya/AP
/
AP
DETROIT (AP) — A car crashed through the entrance of the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport on Friday evening, striking a ticket counter and injuring six people, airport officials said.

The driver was taken into custody, the Wayne County Airport Authority said in a statement. The cause of the crash was not yet known, and airport police were investigating.

The WCAA Fire Department treated six people at the site.

Video posted on social media showed a blue, four-door sedan stopped, with its hood and truck popped open, in front of Delta Air Lines counters in what appeared to be a departure lobby.

Glass and other debris lay strewn on the ground at the entrance, and yellow police tape cordoned off the scene.

The driver's name was not immediately released.
Public Safety
