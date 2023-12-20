Stateside: Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023
On today's Stateside, a premium year in pages! We reviewed some notable Michigan books published in 2023. Writer and critic Keith Taylor has a list of reads that got his attention—just in case you have last-minute gifting need or are looking for something good to curl up with this week. Plus, true tales of how Michigan’s pizza barons changed the industry - and the culture in episode three of our Dough Dynasty podcast.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Keith Taylor, poet and literary critic
- Bill McGraw, journalist
- Stuart deGeus, former vice president of concept and industry intelligence at Little Caesars Pizza
- Denise Ilitch, president of Ilitch Enterprises
- Stephen Henderson, journalist and host of the daily talk show, Detroit Today on WDET
- Scott Weiner, columnist for Pizza Today Magazine