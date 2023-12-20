© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
playLiveRadio
nextUp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp zeroTimestamp
drawerHeading
Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023

authorBy Stateside Staff
publishedDateHeading December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST

On today's Stateside, a premium year in pages! We reviewed some notable Michigan books published in 2023. Writer and critic Keith Taylor has a list of reads that got his attention—just in case you have last-minute gifting need or are looking for something good to curl up with this week. Plus, true tales of how Michigan’s pizza barons changed the industry - and the culture in episode three of our Dough Dynasty podcast.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Keith Taylor, poet and literary critic
  • Bill McGraw, journalist
  • Stuart deGeus, former vice president of concept and industry intelligence at Little Caesars Pizza
  • Denise Ilitch, president of Ilitch Enterprises
  • Stephen Henderson, journalist and host of the daily talk show, Detroit Today on WDET
  • Scott Weiner, columnist for Pizza Today Magazine
tagsHeading
Stateside pizzaMichigan authorsbooks
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
seeStoriesBy
Related Content
  • a cartoon pizza slice with dollar signs for eyes stands in front of a background of baseballs and hockey pucks
    Stateside
    Dough Dynasty: How they spent their dough
    April Van Buren
    Little Caesars founder Mike Ilitch and Domino’s founder Tom Monaghan amassed billions of dollars slinging dough. We tell you how they spent it. Plus we take you down memory lane, and revisit the so called "pizza wars" of the 1980s.
  • A cartoon slice of pizza swims in a tub of ranch dressing
    Stateside
    Dough Dynasty: Dude, Ranch
    Stateside Staff
    If you’re a pizza/ranch lover in Michigan, you know that arguably the most popular ranch for pizza is Jet’s Pizza ranch. The cool, smooth texture... the tangy taste... it's the perfect compliment to the hot, crusty deep dish.