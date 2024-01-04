© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Jan. 4, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published January 4, 2024 at 3:08 PM EST

On today's Stateside, we covered a multitude of recent developments in and around Michigan's legislature — from controversy around Lee Chatfield, former speaker of the Michigan House, to Governor Whitmer's upcoming State of the State address. Next, in the digital age, lots of merch is bought online. But what happens to that merch when it's returned? We spoke with a supply chain expert about the potential life cycles of returned items. Then, we took a trip to Grand Rapids to visit the studio of Jason Quigno, an Anishinaabe stone sculptor, and hear more about his craft and history with sculpture.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Colin Jackson, reporter for Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Rick Pluta, senior Capitol correspondent for Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Simone Peinkofer, associate professor of supply chain management in Michigan State University’s Broad College of Business
  • Jason Quigno, fine arts sculptor
lee chatfield state of the state supply chains online shopping sculpture Anishinaabe Grand Rapids
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
