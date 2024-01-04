Stateside: Thursday, Jan. 4, 2023

On today's Stateside, we covered a multitude of recent developments in and around Michigan's legislature — from controversy around Lee Chatfield, former speaker of the Michigan House, to Governor Whitmer's upcoming State of the State address. Next, in the digital age, lots of merch is bought online. But what happens to that merch when it's returned? We spoke with a supply chain expert about the potential life cycles of returned items. Then, we took a trip to Grand Rapids to visit the studio of Jason Quigno, an Anishinaabe stone sculptor, and hear more about his craft and history with sculpture.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

