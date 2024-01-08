© 2024 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, January 8, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published January 8, 2024 at 4:00 PM EST

Today on Stateside, we celebrated Michigan's football teams as the Univeristy of Michigan's Wolverines play for the national title, and the Detroit Lions make their way to the playoffs. Then, we discussed what's next for the Michigan GOP after members voted this weekend to oust chairperson Kristina Karamo. Plus, some petite and practical advice for refreshing your morning routine in the new year.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • John Niyo, sports columnist,The Detroit News
  • Steve Carmody, Mid-Michigan reporter, Michigan Radio
  • Dan Wanschura, host and producer of Interlochen Public Radio's podcast Points North
  • Zak Rosen, host of The Best Advice Show podcast
Tags
Stateside Detroit LionsMichigan WolverinesMichigan footballuniversity of michigan footballMichigan GOPKristina KaramoturtlesmorningThe Best Advice Show
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content