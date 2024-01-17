© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published January 17, 2024 at 4:08 PM EST

On today's Stateside, we discussed how this cold stretch is impacting unhoused people in Grand Rapids, as well as how shelter services are working to meet increased need. Then, we spoke with two educators about the importance of incorporating Asian American stories across all subject areas in elementary schools. Plus, we chronicled changes in the North American International Auto Show over the last few years, and what's to come for the auto show moving forward.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Adrienne Goodstal, president of Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids
  • Jae Lee, 5th grade teacher at Angell Elementary in Ann Arbor
  • Dr. Noreen Naseem Rodríguez, assistant professor of elementary education and educational justice at Michigan State University
  • Matt Hardigree, publisher at The Autopian
Tags
Stateside sheltershomelessnessGrand Rapidselementary schoolsasian americansDetroit Auto Showmichigan auto industry
