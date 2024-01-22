Stateside: Monday, Jan. 22, 2024

On today's Stateside, we learned the latest about the competing leadership of the Michigan Republican party and how both sides are filing lawsuits against each other. Then, we heard from poet and author Keith Taylor. He's recently released a new selection of poems focusing on faith, art and language. Finishing the program, an Ann Arbor school board member explained why she voted in favor of a resolution calling for a cease-fire in the Gaza strip.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

