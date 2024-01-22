© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Jan. 22, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published January 22, 2024 at 4:14 PM EST

On today's Stateside, we learned the latest about the competing leadership of the Michigan Republican party and how both sides are filing lawsuits against each other. Then, we heard from poet and author Keith Taylor. He's recently released a new selection of poems focusing on faith, art and language. Finishing the program, an Ann Arbor school board member explained why she voted in favor of a resolution calling for a cease-fire in the Gaza strip.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Colin Jackson, politics reporter for the Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Keith Taylor, poet and author of "All The Time You Want, Selected Poems 2017-1977"
  • Rima Mohammad, member of the Ann Arbor Public Schools' board
