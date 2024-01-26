Stateside: Friday, Jan. 26, 2024

On today's Stateside, we heard about the leadership limbo of the Michigan Republican Party despite the national party recognizing a new leader. Then, if watching the Detroit Lions is stressful for you, we received some great advice on your viewing habits. After that, a new U of M report revealed an unexpectedly large carbon footprint for urban farms. Concluding the show, the professional singer who leads the Detroit Lions fight song at home games shared about joy of fans this season and how singing the fight song has brought him greater recognition.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

