Stateside: Friday, Jan. 26, 2024

On today's Stateside, we heard about the leadership limbo of the Michigan Republican Party despite the national party recognizing a new leader. Then, if watching the Detroit Lions is stressful for you, we received some great advice on your viewing habits. After that, a new U of M report revealed an unexpectedly large carbon footprint for urban farms. Concluding the show, the professional singer who leads the Detroit Lions fight song at home games shared about joy of fans this season and how singing the fight song has brought him greater recognition.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Craig Mauger, politics reporter for the Detroit News
  • Zak Rosen, host of "The Best Advice Show"
  • Benjamin Goldstein, assistant professor at UM's School for Environment and Sustainability
  • Theo "Gridiron" Spight, professional vocalist, singer, Detroit Lions fight song leader
Stateside Michigan Republican PartyMichigan GOPKristina KaramoPete Hoekstrazak rosenThe Best Advice Showcarboncarbon emissionsurban farmingurban gardeningurban developmentfarmingfarmssmall farmsDetroit LionsfootballNFL
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
