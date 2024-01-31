Stateside: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024

On this episode of Stateside, we covered the continued investigation into the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center, which has been under way since March of 2023 following the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy. Next, there are proposed reforms in the Michigan legislature that would change the ways schools evaluate teachers. We discussed what those reforms would mean for educators and students if passed. Then, as drone shows become increasingly popular, we talked to the owner of a Southwest Michigan drone show company about the details of this expanding industry and what's next for the company in 2024.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

