© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ann Arbor/Detroit listeners: Our WUOM transmitter is undergoing maintenance from 10AM - 3PM Thursday and Friday and will be operating at low power. It may impact your signal.
Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published February 8, 2024 at 3:59 PM EST

On today's episode of Stateside, we discussed the continuous targeting of Dearborn in the national media and how residents are reacting to the recent inflammatory and inaccurate op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal. Next, we spoke with a chef who is turning her pop-up kitchen, Little Liberia, into a brick-and-mortar Afro-fusion restaurant in Detroit. She shared the dishes she has most enjoyed sharing with people, and discussed what has gone into opening up her restaurant. Then, we heard from a survivor of the Oxford school shooting about her response to the shooter's mother's verdict earlier this week, and how she and her community continue to cope two and a half years after the shooting. We also spoke with a gun safety advocate about Michigan's current policies around gun safety, and how this week's verdict could impact how people view gun storage and ownership.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Saeed Khan, associate professor of Teaching in Near Eastern Studies, research fellow at the Center for Study of Citizenship at Wayne State University
  • Ameneh Marhaba, owner of and chef at Little Liberia
  • Aubrey Greenfield, University of Michigan freshman, gun violence prevention activist
  • Nick Suplina, senior vice president for Law & Policy at Everytown for Gun Safety
Tags
Stateside DearbornIslamaphobiachefAfricanpop up businessgun violenceoxford high school shootinggun safety
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content