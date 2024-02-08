Stateside: Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024

On today's episode of Stateside, we discussed the continuous targeting of Dearborn in the national media and how residents are reacting to the recent inflammatory and inaccurate op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal. Next, we spoke with a chef who is turning her pop-up kitchen, Little Liberia, into a brick-and-mortar Afro-fusion restaurant in Detroit. She shared the dishes she has most enjoyed sharing with people, and discussed what has gone into opening up her restaurant. Then, we heard from a survivor of the Oxford school shooting about her response to the shooter's mother's verdict earlier this week, and how she and her community continue to cope two and a half years after the shooting. We also spoke with a gun safety advocate about Michigan's current policies around gun safety, and how this week's verdict could impact how people view gun storage and ownership.

