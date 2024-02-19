© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Monday, Feb. 19, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published February 19, 2024 at 5:07 PM EST

On this episode of Stateside, we heard about proposed legislation that would allow financially struggling Michiganders to afford their water bills and keep water systems' budgets on track. Then, we listened in on a report about how mild weather is causing problems for Michigan's winter tourism industry. We closed the show with a discussion with Detroit native Kimberly Dowdell. She recently became president of the American Institute of Architects. She’s the first Black woman to hold the position.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Stephanie Chang, State Senator (D), District 3
  • Gary Brown, Director of the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department
  • Jim Nash, Oakland County's Water Resources Commissioner
  • Izzy Ross, Interlochen Public Radio's Climate Solutions Reporter
  • Kimberly Dowdell, president of the American Institute of Architects
Stateside waterThe Water Affordability Transparency Equity and Reliability (WATER) Actwater resourceswater distributionwater activistswater shutoffswater billswater rightsdrinking waterwater systemsdetroit waterwater deliverywater ratesGreat Lakes Water Authoritydetroit water and sewerage departmentwinter sportsmild wintermichigan tourismarchitecture
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
