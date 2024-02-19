Stateside: Monday, Feb. 19, 2024

On this episode of Stateside, we heard about proposed legislation that would allow financially struggling Michiganders to afford their water bills and keep water systems' budgets on track. Then, we listened in on a report about how mild weather is causing problems for Michigan's winter tourism industry. We closed the show with a discussion with Detroit native Kimberly Dowdell. She recently became president of the American Institute of Architects. She’s the first Black woman to hold the position.

