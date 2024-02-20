Stateside: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024

On this episode of Stateside, in consideration of the Vote Uncommitted movement headed by Arab American and Muslim American voters, we heard from the editorial page editor at the Detroit Free Press about the history of intra-party dissent in the primary season, as well as what this moment could mean for this election. Then, we detailed a harrowing night spent on thin ice for the show "Snap Judgement" in the thumb region. Returning to the Vote Uncommitted movement, we spoke with two leaders behind “Listen to Michigan,” the organizing arm pushing for the uncommitted vote, about the ideology behind voting uncommitted in the Democratic primary and their work with other professionals around this movement.

