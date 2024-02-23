© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Feb. 23, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published February 23, 2024 at 4:05 PM EST

On this episode of Stateside, we heard about consumer trends in the electric vehicle market and how automakers are cautiously moving forward with more EVs. Then, we learned about an oral history project that focuses on intergenerational gardening among people of color in Ypsilanti. Concluding the show, we listened in to April Baer's visit with the chef and co-owner of Grandma Bob's pizza. The independent eatery has been gaining notice with it's original recipes.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Kalea Hall, business and auto reporter, The Detroit News
  • Finn Bell, assistant professor of human services at the College of Education, Health, and Human Services, University of Michigan—Dearborn
  • Bri Hurt, research assistant
  • Omer Jean Dixon Winborn, retired educator and the co-founder of the Washtenaw County African American Genealogy Society
  • Dan Dewall, chef and co-owner of Grandma Bob’s Pizza in Detroit
