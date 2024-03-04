Stateside: Monday, March 4, 2024

On this Monday's episode of Stateside, we unpacked the results of this past weekend's Republican caucuses. While candidate Donald Trump won easily, a potential rift over the new state party leader did not occur. Then, the Holland Sentinel editor explained what the Ottawa County Commissioners decided during an extremely busy week. More legal battles are potentially on the horizon for the county. After that, we heard the best advice for living as an albino from an African-American comic who has albinism. We finished the program discussing the dangers of spreading online misinformation and social media discourse in general and specifically during a Presidential election are sabotaging democracy.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

