Stateside: Monday, March 11, 2024

On today's Stateside, we heard about the state's report on the economic challenges facing rural Michiganders. The Office of Rural Prosperity is formulating plans to help grow rural communities and economies. Then, two investigative reporters shared how the FBI used an informant in the Whitmer kidnapping cases. Recently released audio has some concerned about potential entrapment. Closing out the show, we spoke with a former U of M executive associate athletic director and mentor to many famous athletes. He joined us to talk about his new book, Stay Sane in an Insane World.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Sarah Lucas, Director of Office of Rural Prosperity, Michigan Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity
  • Trevor Aaronson, contributing writer for the Intercept
  • Eric VanDussen, freelance journalist and videographer.
  • Greg Harden, athlete mentor, former executive associate athletic director, Student Athlete Health & Welfare, U of M School of Social Work, and author of Stay Sane in an Insane World
