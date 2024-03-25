© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, March 25, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published March 25, 2024 at 4:43 PM EDT

On this episode of Stateside, an astronomer and author encourages all Michiganders to make the trek to experience the full solar eclipse hitting the Great Lakes region in two weeks. Then, we hear how construction season is at odds with tourist season for some Traverse City business owners. We finish the program with a studio visit to a Grand Rapids-based multimedia artist who transforms what many consider waste into art.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUEST ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Tyler Nordgren, astronomer and author of Sun Moon Earth: The History of Solar Eclipses from Omens of Doom to Einstein and Exoplanets
  • Tyler Thompson, Morning Edition Host and Reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
  • Mandy Cano Villalobos, Grand Rapids-based multimedia artist
Stateside solar systemeclipseastronomygrand traverse countygrand traverse bayTraverse Citytourismmichigan tourismroad constructionmichigan roadsGrand RapidsartistMichigan artistsStudio Visits
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
