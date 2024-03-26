© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, March 26, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published March 26, 2024 at 3:55 PM EDT

On today's Stateside, we heard from Governor Gretchen Whitmer about the U.S. Supreme Court's consideration of rules around mifepristone for abortion. Governor Whitmer and 21 colleagues in other states filed an amicus brief in support of the FDA’s rulemaking, asking the court to allow rules for mifepristone to stand intact. Next, when Michigan legalized recreational marijuana in 2018, one of the attached requirements was that revenue generated from the cannabis tax be used to fund marijuana research to see if the plant could help military veterans. However, due to federal restrictions on marijuana research, those studies have yet to begin. We discussed this delay in research and what future studies could look like. Wrapping up today's show, we spoke with Anne Curzan about her new book, which is titled "Say’s Who? A Kinder, Funner Usage Guide for Everyone Who Cares About Words."

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Governor Gretchen Whitmer, governor of Michigan
  • David Ovalle, national reporter focusing on opioids and addiction at the Washington Post
  • Anne Curzan, professor of English language and literature, linguistics, and education; dean of the University of Michigan's College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
Tags
Stateside abortionAbortion Rights in Michiganrecreational marijuanamarijuana legalizationmarijuanaAnne CurzanlinguisticsEnglish
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
