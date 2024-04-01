© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, April 1, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published April 1, 2024 at 4:07 PM EDT

On this Monday's episode of Stateside, DTE Energy announced that it plans to ask the Michigan Public Service Commission to increase it's rate for customers. If approved, customers would pay an additional $130 annually. We heard the stated reasons for the increase and how officials are reacting to it. Then, we listened to how artificial intelligence could affect human emotions. After that, we took a trip up north to hear about an encounter with a cougar in the wilderness. Concluding the show, we learned the best of advice when it comes to people pleasing.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Arpan Lobo, covers politics and government for the Detroit Free Press
  • Aaron Ahuvia, professor of marketing at University of Michigan-Dearborn College of Business
  • Dan Wanschura, host and producer of Interlochen Public Radio's podcast Points North
  • Zak Rosen, host of The Best Advice Show podcast
  • Emily Naylor, radio producer based in London, England.
