Stateside: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

On this episode of Stateside, we heard from an ambassador of business and tourism for the city of Toledo about how they are preparing for the influx of people traveling to Northwest Ohio next week for the total solar eclipse. Then, with the passing of poet and activist John Sinclair, we reflected on his life and the instrumental role he played in Detroit and Ann Arbor’s creative and progressive political movements during the late 60s and early 70s. Next, we heard from a novelist based in Ann Arbor about her new novel, which is a spin on "Sense and Sensibility" that explores the relationship between two half-Korean sisters, their ex-hippie mother, and multiple love affairs. Concluding today's show, we took a close look at a documentary about Detroit's role in jazz history. The documentary highlights a wide breadth of individuals and their contributions to jazz's expansive history, and will be premiering at the Detroit Free Press Film Festival later this month.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

