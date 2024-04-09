Stateside: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

On today's Stateside, we covered the sentencing of James and Jennifer Crumbley. They have been sentenced to at least 10 years in prison for failing to take steps that could have prevented the killing of four Oxford High School students in 2021. Then, we detailed a survey of students in the Grand Traverse area about how comfortable they feel asking a counselor for help. According to the survey, only about 20% of students reported feeling comfortable reaching out to a counselor. Next, Baker College in Royal Oak is launching an online cannabis certificate program in partnership with Green Flower, a leader in cannabis education. We heard more about this partnership and how it could benefit Michigan's marijuana industry. Then, we heard some eclipse-related advice. Wrapping up today's show, the Biden administration says a Middle Eastern and North African checkbox will be added on the next US census and on all government forms that collect data about race and ethnicity. We discussed this change and how it might impact MENA Michiganders.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

