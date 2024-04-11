Stateside: Thursday, April 11, 2024

On this Stateside episode, we heard findings on a report about Michigan's law requiring teens have parental consent in order to access abortion services. Then, the Freep Film Festival's director and a curator stopped by to preview this weekend's events and discuss some of the featured works showcased this year. After that, we learned about the ecological importance of small pools of water in fields and woods during the springtime. We finished the show visiting a Dexter man and his smelly plant nicknamed "corpsy."

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

