Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, April 11, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published April 11, 2024 at 3:47 PM EDT

On this Stateside episode, we heard findings on a report about Michigan's law requiring teens have parental consent in order to access abortion services. Then, the Freep Film Festival's director and a curator stopped by to preview this weekend's events and discuss some of the featured works showcased this year. After that, we learned about the ecological importance of small pools of water in fields and woods during the springtime. We finished the show visiting a Dexter man and his smelly plant nicknamed "corpsy."

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Jo Becker, advocacy director of the children's rights division at Human Rights Watch
  • Merissa Kovach, ACLU of Michigan Political Director
  • Kathy Kieliszewski, Senior News Director for Visuals at the Detroit Free Press, and Artistic Director of the Freep Film Festival
  • Razi Jafri, filmmaker and curator of Asian American movies showcased at the Freep Film Festival
  • Ellie Katz, reports on science, conservation and the environment for Interlochen Public Radio
  • Kevin Hauser, owner of "corpse plant"
