Stateside: Monday, April 29, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published April 29, 2024 at 5:23 PM EDT

On this Monday episode of Stateside, with the deadline to file to run for office over, we took a look at state legislative races. Then, we heard about how fisheries in Michigan are learning Icelandic fish processing techniques to use 100% of the materials within caught fish. Following that, we learned the best advice on how to draw. Afterwards, we discussed a time period in the early 20th century when women lost their U.S. citizenship if they married a non-citizen. For decades, women had to reapply for citizenship. Closing the show, we re-aired a conversation about how Michigan State students led a movement for public universities, and later the whole state, to divest from South Africa's racist, apartheid regimes.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Beth LeBlanc, politics reporter for the Detroit News
  • Dan Wanschura, host and producer of Interlochen Public Radio's podcast Points North
  • Zak Rosen, host of the The Best Advice Show podcast
  • Rachel Clark, education specialist with the Archives of Michigan
  • David Wiley, professor emeritus of sociology and African Studies at Michigan State University
