Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, June 10, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published June 10, 2024 at 3:50 PM EDT

On this episode of Stateside, we learned about the uptick in organ and tissue donations in Michigan. Nearly 60% of Michiganders have signed up for the organ donation registry. After that, with the revamp of the musical Sister Act, we re-aired a 2020 interview with the husband and wife musical duo, The War and Treaty. Then, we listened in on an 1980s mystery involving arson and forestsproduced by Interlochen Public Radio. We closed the show with the best advice on "quitting."

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Dorrie Dils, president and CEO of Gift of Life Michigan
  • Michael Trotter Jr., singer, songwriter and one half of the husband and wife duo The War and Treaty
  • Tanya Blount Trotter, singer, songwriter, one half of the husband and wife duo The War and Treaty, actress and performer in "Sister Act 2"
  • Dan Wanschura, host of Interlochen Public Radio's podcast Points North
  • Zak Rosen, host of The Best Advice Show podcast
  • Vanessa Zoltan, host of The Real Question
Tags
Stateside organ transplantorgan donorstissue donationgift of lifefiresfirearsonforestsMichiganPoints Northmusicmusic industrylive musicMusicalsMichigan musicsingerThe Best Advice Show
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
