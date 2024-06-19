Stateside: Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Today on Stateside, we heard from a doctor about the chaos at Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit, due to IT problems, and the influx of private equity on medical staffing. Then, we listened to a re-air of a conversation about the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom project. Three Michiganders contributed to the six-part video series that highlights the work of lesser known Black operatives along the underground railroad and the relevance of their stories in a modern context. To close out the program, we spoke with the co-founders of a startup aiming to supply solar energy to festivals and parties to Metro-Detroit.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Dr. Michelle Wiener, emergency medicine doctor at Ascension St. John hospital in Detroit
- Dr. Anna-Lisa Cox, non-resident fellow at Harvard University's Hutchins Center for African and African American Research
- Feimstro, aka Anthony Feimster Jr., Flint-based musician and composer
- Joshua Harris, videographer, owner of 630 Visions in Grand Rapids
- Ash Arder, co-owner and co-founder of Solar Party Detroit.
- Diane Cheklich, co-owner and co-founder of Solar Party Detroit.