Stateside: Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Today on Stateside, we heard from a doctor about the chaos at Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit, due to IT problems, and the influx of private equity on medical staffing. Then, we listened to a re-air of a conversation about the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom project. Three Michiganders contributed to the six-part video series that highlights the work of lesser known Black operatives along the underground railroad and the relevance of their stories in a modern context. To close out the program, we spoke with the co-founders of a startup aiming to supply solar energy to festivals and parties to Metro-Detroit.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

