Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, June 19, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published June 19, 2024 at 3:41 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we heard from a doctor about the chaos at Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit, due to IT problems, and the influx of private equity on medical staffing. Then, we listened to a re-air of a conversation about the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom project. Three Michiganders contributed to the six-part video series that highlights the work of lesser known Black operatives along the underground railroad and the relevance of their stories in a modern context. To close out the program, we spoke with the co-founders of a startup aiming to supply solar energy to festivals and parties to Metro-Detroit.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Dr. Michelle Wiener, emergency medicine doctor at Ascension St. John hospital in Detroit
  • Dr. Anna-Lisa Cox, non-resident fellow at Harvard University's Hutchins Center for African and African American Research
  • Feimstro, aka Anthony Feimster Jr., Flint-based musician and composer
  • Joshua Harris, videographer, owner of 630 Visions in Grand Rapids
  • Ash Arder, co-owner and co-founder of Solar Party Detroit.
  • Diane Cheklich, co-owner and co-founder of Solar Party Detroit.
