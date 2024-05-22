© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Ransomware attack at Ascension

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published May 23, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
Ambulances pulling up to the ER at Ascension St. John in Detroit in April.
Kate Wells
/
Michigan Public
Ascension hospital has been attacked by ransomware.  They’ve had to switch to paper charts, staff say it's a safety concern, and patients are experiencing delays in getting medical results. 

These kinds of attacks on hospitals and healthcare systems have been ramping up in recent years. This episode of the Stateside podcast looked into how institutions should prepare for this reality and how you can protect your own medical records.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Hafiz Malik, Ph.D. Professor, Electrical and Computer Engineering, U-M Dearborn
  • Jim Bagian, directs the Center for Healthcare Engineering and Patient Safety (CHEPS) at the University of Michigan

Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
