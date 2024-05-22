Stateside Podcast: Ransomware attack at Ascension

Ascension hospital has been attacked by ransomware. They’ve had to switch to paper charts, staff say it's a safety concern, and patients are experiencing delays in getting medical results.

These kinds of attacks on hospitals and healthcare systems have been ramping up in recent years. This episode of the Stateside podcast looked into how institutions should prepare for this reality and how you can protect your own medical records.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:



Hafiz Malik, Ph.D. Professor, Electrical and Computer Engineering, U-M Dearborn

Ph.D. Professor, Electrical and Computer Engineering, U-M Dearborn Jim Bagian, directs the Center for Healthcare Engineering and Patient Safety (CHEPS) at the University of Michigan



