Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Today on Stateside, we spoke with politics reporter Simon Schuster about a fundraising gap and divides within the Michigan GOP. After a period of party infighting, the state GOP has a new chair. In the 2024 election cycle, control of the state Legislature hangs in the balance alongside a U.S. Senate seat and the presidency. As the party looks ahead to its August primaries, questions remain about the extent to which its members will support former President Donald Trump.

Then, we asked: What happens to a transgressive form of performance art as it goes mainstream? To answer this, we had a conversation with University of Michigan professor Lawrence La Fountain-Stokes about drag's role in American culture.

And, we heard about one photographer's personal journey chronicling illness and death following her mother's cancer diagnosis. The series of black-and-white photos Christine Lenzen posted to social media are a beautiful exploration of joy, sadness, and loss.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

