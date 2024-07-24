Stateside: Wednesday, July 24, 2024

On this edition of Stateside, with the increase of Democrats’ support and energy for Vice President Kamala Harris’ candidacy for this upcoming presidential election, there still remains the question of where Harris stands on the topic of Gaza and Israel. Due to much uncertainty, a significant percentage of the community voted uncommitted in the primary, and many have declined to support Biden in his re-election bid.

We had the opportunity to sit down for a discussion with Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, who earlier this year played a role as one of the key figures in the national conversation about whether Arab American and Muslim American voters could find a political home within a second Biden administration. However, the question now is the reactions that the Dearborn community has on the recent news on Harris’ presidential campaign.

Then, we talked with the host of It’s Been A Minute, Brittany Luse, about the week’s developments, and more specifically what America makes of a Black woman in a position of power.

Lastly, we get an inside look with Michigan Public’s Morning Edition host, Doug Tribou, as he interviews two Republican candidates, Mike Rogers and Justin Amash, for the race to Michigan’s U.S. Senate. Michigan's primary is Tuesday, August 6.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

