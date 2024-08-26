Stateside: Monday, Aug. 26, 2024

On this edition of Stateside, Michigan has set out to remove dams that were built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries for electricity creation. However, with electricity being generated by coal-burning power plants, many of these dam generators have remained idle for decades. Lester Graham provided us with the information about these dam removals and how it is turning out to be no easy task.

Next, Arnold Road, located in northwest Michigan and used by many hikers and horseback riders, is gaining much attention. Recently, the new owners of a private golf course running through Arnold Road are petitioning to have the road closed. See the full conversation explained with Claire Keenan-Kurgan at Interlochen Public Radio .

Then, we learned about a non-profit organization called Detroit Horsepower, which has been working to provide school-aged children with the opportunity to build confidence and resourcefulness in Detroit since 2015. The organization teaches about horsemanship, horse riding, and care, and while not currently being operated within Detroit, plans for a location in the city are forthcoming.

We concluded the show speaking with a former online science editor for National Geographic, Erika Engelhaupt. She's wrote about her experience in Hell, Michigan in her new book, Go to Hell: A Traveler’s Guide to Earth’s Most Otherworldly Destinations.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

