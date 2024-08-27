Stateside: Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024

On today's edition of Stateside, Colin Jackson joined to walk us through the Trump campaign's most recent stop in Detroit. In an address to National Guardsman, former President Trump spoke about his plans for the National Guard, his opponent, Vice President Harris, and concerns over potential conflicts. Colin offered his analysis of the event, from whether or not this speech constitutes a rally or a policy address, to what it means that the Trump campaign appears to be emphasizing Michigan in their campaign plans.

Then, we highlighted reporting from two Interlochen Public Radio stories. The first was from Izzy Ross who spoke to the clean energy goals in the Upper Peninsula. Dan Scripps, Chair of Michigan's Public Service Commission, contributed his expertise to the conversation.

The second is from IPR's [Un]Natural Selection. Hosts Dan Wanschura and Morgan Springer's conversation centered on the "frankenfish," a genetically modified salmon that has been the subject of discussions ranging from wary policy appeals in Washington to questions over the viability of other genetically engineered fish. For Michiganders, that question might contribute to how lake trout are bred, grown, and stocked.

Finally, between the NCAA's new Notice of Allegations to the University of Michigan's football program and Connor Stalions Netflix series, Untold, UM football is once again primed for national attention (though, not the kind it likely wants). Film critic Adam Graham of the Detroit News joined us to talk about the experience of watching Untold and what the tone of the series reveals about Stalions and the obscure culture of college football. Then, Isaiah Hole of Wolverines Wire sat down with us to discuss the notice, its likely impact, and how the University may respond.

