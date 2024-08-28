© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published August 28, 2024 at 4:22 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we explored how some Michigan restaurants are stepping up to provide food for the hungry, offering prepared meals for people with special needs that have SNAP benefits.

Then, we dove into the history of Kingsford Charcoal and how Henry Ford's industrial ventures led to a summer barbecue staple.

Finally, former Nine Inch Nails drummer Chris Vrenna talked about his transition from touring musician and producer to teaching and guiding young musicians at the University of Michigan.

Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Adam Yahya Rayes, Michigan Public's Data Reporter
  • Rachel Clark, Education Specialist at the Archives of Michigan
  • Chris Vrenna, former Nine Inch Nails drummer, now a professor at the University of Michigan
Tags
Stateside snapfood securityHenry FordUniversity of Michiganmusic education
