Stateside: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Today on Stateside, we explored how some Michigan restaurants are stepping up to provide food for the hungry, offering prepared meals for people with special needs that have SNAP benefits.

Then, we dove into the history of Kingsford Charcoal and how Henry Ford's industrial ventures led to a summer barbecue staple.

Finally, former Nine Inch Nails drummer Chris Vrenna talked about his transition from touring musician and producer to teaching and guiding young musicians at the University of Michigan.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

