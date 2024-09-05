Stateside: Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024

In today's edition of Stateside, a conversation with University of Michigan Research Associate Professor Joanne Hsu, about the recent upswing in consumer sentiment in August, which resulted in 1.5 index points above July.

Then, writer Michael Delp discusses his new poetry book titled, The Mad Angler. At the “heart of the heart” of these poems is a voice attempting to transpose madness into song, rant into meditation. The collection also highlights threats to Michigan's waterways.

And, with the return of the school year, many school districts are embracing the ban of cellphones in schools, but there are still some who are hesitant to restrict access. Summer reporter for Bridge Michigan, Sneha Dhandapani, tells us about the issue schools are facing across the state.

We closed the show with a report on a special collection of celebrity shoes at a Michigan school up north.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

