© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published September 12, 2024 at 5:34 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we talked to Andrea Sahouri, a criminal justice reporter for the Detroit Free Press, about the new jail in Wayne County built by billionaire Dan Gilbert. Though the facility was touted as state of the art, reports say otherwise.

Then, we listened in to a feature by Interlochen Public Radio's Ellie Katz about how she and others couldn't get the tax credit for their electric vehicles.

Later, Roger Kerson, a writer and media strategist for labor unions, environmental groups and nonprofit organizations, told us about the nuanced battle being fought in small towns over renewable energy.

We closed the show with Koby Levin, a reporter for Outlier Media, and Larenz Caldwell, a patient with sickle cell disease. They discussed a what life with the disease looks like, treatments and how effective they are.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Andrea Sahouri, criminal justice reporter for the Detroit Free Press
  • Ellie Katz, reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
  • Roger Kerson, a writer and media strategist for labor unions, environmental groups and nonprofit organizations
  • Koby Levin, a reporter for Outlier Media
  • Larenz Caldwell, a patient with sickle cell disease
Tags
Stateside criminal justicewayne countyWayne County jailinmateselectric vehiclestax creditssolar panelssolarsolar farmswind farmwind energystem cell researchillness
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content