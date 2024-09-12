Stateside: Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024

Today on Stateside, we talked to Andrea Sahouri, a criminal justice reporter for the Detroit Free Press, about the new jail in Wayne County built by billionaire Dan Gilbert. Though the facility was touted as state of the art, reports say otherwise.

Then, we listened in to a feature by Interlochen Public Radio's Ellie Katz about how she and others couldn't get the tax credit for their electric vehicles.

Later, Roger Kerson, a writer and media strategist for labor unions, environmental groups and nonprofit organizations, told us about the nuanced battle being fought in small towns over renewable energy.

We closed the show with Koby Levin, a reporter for Outlier Media, and Larenz Caldwell, a patient with sickle cell disease. They discussed a what life with the disease looks like, treatments and how effective they are.

