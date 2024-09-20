Stateside: Friday, Sept. 20, 2024

On this Friday edition of Stateside, we heard about the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians voicing opposition to the extension of a trail within the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Then, Detroit News sports editor gave context to the Detroit Tigers surprising late season run which might allow them to make the Major League Baseball play-offs.

After that, we chatted with the editor of the New York Times' Wordle about all things words and puzzles. Concluding the program, we spoke with the writer and illustrator behind "Werewolf at Dusk," a new collection of stories about the ways in which our bodies and minds can fail us, about this graphic novel and how his visual language has changed over time.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

