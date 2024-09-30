Stateside: Monday, Sept. 30, 2024

Today, we talked to Chad Livingston, the politics editor at The Detroit News, about how tariffs became a growing concern in 2018, how Donald Trump's first term helped bring Midwest manufacturing back into the spotlight and whether they are the weapon he paints them to be.

Then, we listened to a Points North segment where producer Morgan Springer visited Nic Theisen and Sara Theisen at their farm and how they try to stay in the game despite the day-to-day hardships.

Later, Michigan Public's Briana Rice discussed author Aaron Robertson's new book, The Black Utopians: Searching for Paradise and the Promised Land in America, and what his utopia would look like.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

