© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Sept. 30, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published September 30, 2024 at 5:44 PM EDT

Today, we talked to Chad Livingston, the politics editor at The Detroit News, about how tariffs became a growing concern in 2018, how Donald Trump's first term helped bring Midwest manufacturing back into the spotlight and whether they are the weapon he paints them to be.

Then, we listened to a Points North segment where producer Morgan Springer visited Nic Theisen and Sara Theisen at their farm and how they try to stay in the game despite the day-to-day hardships.

Later, Michigan Public's Briana Rice discussed author Aaron Robertson's new book, The Black Utopians: Searching for Paradise and the Promised Land in America, and what his utopia would look like.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Chad Livingston, politics editor at the Detroit News
  • Morgan Springer, producer for Points North
  • Nic Theisen, Traverse City area farmer
  • Sara Theisen, Traverse City area farmer
  • Briana Rice, criminal justice reporter for Michigan Public
  • Aaron Robertson, author of The Black Utopians: Searching for Paradise and the Promised Land in America
Tags
Stateside farmingfarmsagriculturePoints NorthtariffsMichiganmanufacturingDetroit NewsauthorAfrican-Americanafrican american history
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content