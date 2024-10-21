© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Oct. 21, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published October 21, 2024 at 4:45 PM EDT

Today, we discussed how Ohio transitioned from being a swing state to a red state, and whether demographics played a role, with Casey He and Ryan Konarska from Midstory, a non-profit newsroom and storytelling hub in Toledo.

Then, Len Radjewski and Ralph Valdez shared about how they documented their extended family's journey to Michigan from Michoacán and how they stay close in a mobile society.

After that, MLive's Sophia Kalakailo broke down why Ypsilanti is having discussions about safety, downtown, and the homeless population.

Later, we listened to Interlochen Public Radio's Ellie Katz visit artist Nik Burkhart to talk about his work depicting the changing landscape in Leelanau County through the cherry trees.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Casey He, reporter for Midstory
  • Ryan Konarska, reporter for Midstory
  • Len Radjewski, extended member of the Fraga family
  • Ralph Valdez, extended member of the Fraga family
  • Sophia Kalakailo, reporter for MLive
  • Ellie Katz, reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
