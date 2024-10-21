Stateside: Monday, Oct. 21, 2024

Today, we discussed how Ohio transitioned from being a swing state to a red state, and whether demographics played a role, with Casey He and Ryan Konarska from Midstory, a non-profit newsroom and storytelling hub in Toledo.

Then, Len Radjewski and Ralph Valdez shared about how they documented their extended family's journey to Michigan from Michoacán and how they stay close in a mobile society.

After that, MLive's Sophia Kalakailo broke down why Ypsilanti is having discussions about safety, downtown, and the homeless population.

Later, we listened to Interlochen Public Radio's Ellie Katz visit artist Nik Burkhart to talk about his work depicting the changing landscape in Leelanau County through the cherry trees.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

