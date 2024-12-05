© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published December 3, 2024 at 5:00 PM EST

Today on Stateside, we talked to Luke Ramseth, autos and business reporter for The Detroit News, about what led to the CEO of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares to resign. Then, Ahmed Alwhysee, co-owner of Kitab Cafe, discussed the idea behind the cafe and what it has to offer. And, Alma Cooper, winner of Miss USA 2024, talked to us about modern beauty pageants and how her experience as a West Point graduate and time on the beauty pageant circuit have shaped her.

Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Luke Ramseth, autos and business reporter for The Detroit News
  • Ahmed Alwhysee, co-owner of Kitab Cafe
  • Alma Cooper, Miss USA 2024
