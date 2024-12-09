© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Dec. 9, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published December 9, 2024 at 4:50 PM EST

Last week, the Michigan Supreme Court declined to hear the appeal of a Grand Rapids police officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya in 2022. Michigan Public's Dustin Dwyer talked about what's happened so far and what to expect next.

Then, we listened to Interlochen Public Radio's Points North podcast where host Dan Wanschura follows 68-year-old David Holtfreter on his quest to find the stranger who saved his life when his kayak capsized on a blustery September day.

Later, Rachel Clark, with the Archives of Michigan, explained an attempt by Michiganders to invade and take over southern Ontario in the 1830s.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Dustin Dwyer, reporter and producer at Michigan Public
  • Dan Wanschura, host of Interlochen Public Radio's Points North podcast
  • David Holtfreter, kayaker
  • Rachel Clark, education specialist at the Archives of Michigan
Tags
Stateside criminal justicecriminal casecourtsGrand RapidsGrand Rapids policeGrand Rapids shootingGrand Rapids Police DepartmentInterlocheniprPoints Northhistorylocal historyDetroit historyMichigan historywindsorontariocanadaU.S.-Canadian border
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
