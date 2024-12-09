Stateside: Monday, Dec. 9, 2024

Last week, the Michigan Supreme Court declined to hear the appeal of a Grand Rapids police officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya in 2022. Michigan Public's Dustin Dwyer talked about what's happened so far and what to expect next.

Then, we listened to Interlochen Public Radio's Points North podcast where host Dan Wanschura follows 68-year-old David Holtfreter on his quest to find the stranger who saved his life when his kayak capsized on a blustery September day.

Later, Rachel Clark, with the Archives of Michigan, explained an attempt by Michiganders to invade and take over southern Ontario in the 1830s.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

