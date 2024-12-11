© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published December 11, 2024 at 8:20 PM EST

Today, Joanne Hsu, director of the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers, talked about what spending trends say about economic confidence, the popularity of buy-now, pay-later services and its effects and what role partisanship plays in the economy.

Then, ecologist David Strayer discussed his new book, Beyond the Sea, the biological importance of all pockets of freshwater, and how to help combat threats against freshwater habitats.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Joanne Hsu, director of the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers
  • David Strayer, ecologist and author of Beyond the Seas
