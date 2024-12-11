Stateside: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024

Today, Joanne Hsu, director of the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers, talked about what spending trends say about economic confidence, the popularity of buy-now, pay-later services and its effects and what role partisanship plays in the economy.

Then, ecologist David Strayer discussed his new book, Beyond the Sea, the biological importance of all pockets of freshwater, and how to help combat threats against freshwater habitats.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

