Stateside: Monday, Jan. 6, 2025

In today’s edition of Stateside, the Detroit Lions have just made a historic moment in Detroit’s history after winning against the Minnesota Vikings 31-9. This win marks 15 games that the Lions have won this season, but what comes next for the Lions headed into the playoffs?

Then, since the 1940s, the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in the Upper Peninsula has been keeping log books in hiking cabins scattered throughout the park. Katie Urban, a park interpreter in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park with Michigan DNR, talked with Stateside about the decades' worth of stories held within these books.

Lastly, a Detroit-based nonprofit organization named the Institute for AfroUrbanism has announced a fellowship program to assist Detroiters paving the way for a better future. Lauren Hood, founder of the Institute for AfroUrbanism, discussed how the inaugural Corps D’Afrique Fellowship Program is offering grants to support research aiming to enrich the possibilities of Black futures.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

